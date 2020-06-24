Kevin J. LomWisconsin Rapids - Kevin J. Lom, age 59 of 1541 Two Mile Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Saturday, June 20, 2020 while camping in Hancock, WI.Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Following the visitation, a private service for his family will be held. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate the service. A luncheon and gathering at Good Ol' Boys in Hancock, WI will follow.Kevin was born July 24, 1960 in Stevens Point, WI to John and Romelle (Dorshorst) Lom. He was employed at Wimme Sand & Gravel Pit for many years. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed watching the Packers, Bucks and Brewers.Kevin is survived by his children Sarah (Jores) Lom Dongo, of Houston, TX, Randie (Jared) Owen, of Houston, TX, Samantha (Joe Coates) of Rudolph, WI, 6 grandchildren: Mason, Jaxin, Madilyn, Claire, Camden, Elyce; godchildren Danielle Lom and Cody Harris; sisters Terry (Rick) Sculley of Karakow, WI, Mary Beth (Steve) Harris of Hancock, WI, Shelley (Paul Tiegs) Eswein of Rudolph, WI; aunts Margaret Haas of Nekoosa, WI, Vicky Dorshorst of Rudolph, WI, Margaret Zimmerman of Plover, WI and is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.