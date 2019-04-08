Kimberly A. Firkus



Wisconsin Rapids - Kimberly Anne Firkus, age 41, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her residence.



Kimberly was born on October 19, 1977 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Allen and Sharon (Trzebiatowski) Firkus. She attended schools in Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Plover and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) in 1996.



She worked as a driver and a dispatcher for several area trucking companies.



Kimberly loved spending time visiting with her friends and family. She loved her pets that she affectionately referred to as her "fur babies". She enjoyed crocheting, painting, attending Wisconsin Rapids Rafters baseball games and watching her friend Jenny play in her band at various area venues. When she was younger, she enjoyed camping with her grandparents and spending time at the cabin at Solberg Lake.



Kimberly was engaged to be married to the love of her life, Chris Ratelle, and spent the better part of the last two years preparing for their wedding which was planned for June 8, 2019. Their hearts were filled with joy and anticipation of building a life together.



Kimberly is survived by her fiancé, Chris Ratelle of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and his family; her mother and step-father, Sharon and Jim Dombrowski of Amherst, WI; her father and step-mother, Allen Firkus and Donna Davis-Firkus of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; sister, Traci; step-father, Jerry Lodzinski; and aunt, Mary Kaetterhenry.



Memorial services for Kimberly will be at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Sunday, April 14. Interment will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Polonia, WI. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



In remembrance of Kimberly's love of animals, her family requests that memorial gifts be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society or the Portage County Humane Society.