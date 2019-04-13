|
Kimberly Jo Peterson
Gibsonton, FL - Kimberly Jo Peterson, 54, of Gibsonton, FL, formerly of Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away April 7, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was always there when someone needed a warm hug or good advice. She loved birds, flowers, and all kinds of plants. Kim loved to travel and was a true homemaker. She could make any house feel like home. More than anything, she adored her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, MGySgt, Daniel, USMC; her sons Alexander (Tayler) Boer; Cpl Colton, USMC (Heather) Peterson; her parents, Tom and Alice Olson; her brother, Tommy Olson; niece Tori, and nephew, Dylan. She was looking forward to the arrival of her first grandchild, Decker Boer. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brittni Aliece Boer. Kim loved her friends and family unconditionally. She will be loved and missed forever. There will be a Celebration of Life service on April 20, 2019, 1pm, VFW Hall post 6279 in Adams.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019