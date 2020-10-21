1/1
Kristine H. Pluta
Kristine H. Pluta

Town of Saratoga (Nekoosa) - Kristine H. Pluta, age 65, of the town of Saratoga (Nekoosa), died Sunday October 11, 2020 at her home.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. A scripture service will be held at 2:45 PM Saturday led by Kristine's family. A light reception will follow the visitation at Rick and Kris' residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the UW Cancer Center/Riverview.

Kristine was born July 29, 1955 in Wauwatosa to John and Helen (Pritzl) Dane. She married Richard Pluta on May 3, 1975 in Wauwatosa. For many years, she was a school secretary at Jefferson Elementary School in West Allis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and sister who will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Richard Pluta; children Joseph (Lisa) Pluta and Breanne Pluta; four grandchildren Landon, Jacob, Ethan and Adeline; her sister Karen Baumbach and two brothers Tom (Diana) Dane and Robert (Ellen) Dane. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David, and sister Kathy.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
