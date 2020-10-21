Kristine H. PlutaTown of Saratoga (Nekoosa) - Kristine H. Pluta, age 65, of the town of Saratoga (Nekoosa), died Sunday October 11, 2020 at her home.A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. A scripture service will be held at 2:45 PM Saturday led by Kristine's family. A light reception will follow the visitation at Rick and Kris' residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the UW Cancer Center/Riverview.Kristine was born July 29, 1955 in Wauwatosa to John and Helen (Pritzl) Dane. She married Richard Pluta on May 3, 1975 in Wauwatosa. For many years, she was a school secretary at Jefferson Elementary School in West Allis. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma and sister who will be greatly missed.She is survived by her husband Richard Pluta; children Joseph (Lisa) Pluta and Breanne Pluta; four grandchildren Landon, Jacob, Ethan and Adeline; her sister Karen Baumbach and two brothers Tom (Diana) Dane and Robert (Ellen) Dane. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David, and sister Kathy.