Lance E. ApplebyTown of Finley - Lance E. Appleby, age 71, of the Town of Finley, Juneau County, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence.Memorial services for Lance will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. Tim Miller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM.Lance was born on June 16, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended New Berlin High School and after graduation he attended the UW-Oshkosh for two years. Lance was a part owner of Casting Impregnators in Illinois and worked as the Vice President of Operations. He retired in January of 2014. Lance married Patricia J. Goessl on October 8, 1983 at Calvary United Church of Christ in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.Lance was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid member, supporter and volunteer for Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed spending time in the woods watching the beautiful wildlife. His love for duck hunting extended into a collection of antique duck decoys. Lance's other interests included watching Packers and Badgers games and keeping busy tending to their 60 acres of land by creating walking paths, bridges and ponds. He was a member of Castle Rock Golf Club for six years and enjoyed playing a round of golf as soon as the snow melted.Lance is survived by his wife Patricia, her children Terri (Guy) Derge, David (Lonnie) Kaiser and Lorri (Daryl) Swift; grandchildren Gary (Nicole Wolter) Derge and his child Mikayla, Melanie (Ben) Olsen and their children Carter and Haddie, Eric Kaiser, Mary (Justin) Marshall and their children Maddy and Jaxon, Andrew (Nikki Kramer Lauer) Swift and her child Zeke, Abby (Josh) Leverenz and their child Brooks. He is also survived by his children from a previous marriage Chad and Ryan Appleby; siblings Lynn (Keith) Preiser, LeeAnn (Eric) Erkander and Scott Appleby. He is further survived by his many golfing and hunting friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Ducks Unlimited in Lance's honor.Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements.