Larry A. Anderson
Plainfield - Larry A. Anderson, age 81, of Plainfield, passed away Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
He was born May 22, 1939 in Medford, the son of Rudolph and Bula Brundidge Anderson. He married Josephine A. Franckowiak on November 6, 1965 in Illinois. He served his country in the United States Army. Larry was an over the road truck driver for over 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his children and grandchildren school events. He will be fondly remembered for his love of family and friends.
Larry is survived by his children ,Larry (Phyllis) Anderson, Katherine (Randall) Nelson, Anne (Dean) Anderson, Bonnie (Edward) Zdroik, Crystal (Ken) Klisiewicz, Scott (Autumn) Anderson, Rosie McKelvey and Randy (Annalee) Peterson; his grandchildren, Tina (Jacob) Kehring, Raymond(Tiffani) Gottschalk, Larry (Meghan) Anderson ,Amanda (Chris) Roeske, Cody Prescott, Bianca (Justin) Nelson, Alexis (Phil) Carlin, Chase (Paige) Kemnetz, Nicholas Anderson, Josh (Chloe) Belt, Melinda (Jacob) Anderson, Nicholas (Ali) Belt, Lily Klisiewicz, Bailey Anderson, Stacy (Shawn) Wilcox, Steve (Carla) Sainsbury, Jeremy (Christy) Peterson, Clinton (Amber) Peterson, Garrett Peterson; 29 great grandchildren; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Josephine and grandson Dylan Prescott and sister, Doris Lafler.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services.