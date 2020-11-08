Larry A. PapineauWisconsin Rapids - Larry A. Papineau, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.Larry was born January 17, 1950 to Louis and Elvera (Garbrecht) Papineau. He married Gloria Knoll on October 14, 1972 in Wisconsin Rapids.He was employed as a forklift driver at McCain Foods until his retirement.Larry loved going to and watching auto races. He enjoyed spending vacations in Wisconsin Dells with his children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed the duck boats. He had a green thumb and grew some of the best tomatoes every year.Larry is survived by his loving wife, Gloria and their children: Craig Papineau and Kim (Jeremy Bagnowski) Papineau; grandchildren: Trevor and Hailey; his mother, Elvera Papineau; brothers-in-law, Rod (Deb) Knoll and Pete Knoll; sister-in-law, Judy Papineau; and many nieces and nephews. He is further survived by his special friend, Brian (Carolyn) Bauer. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis; brother, David Papineau; sisters-in-law: Karen Cumberland and Valerie Williams; and his father and mother-in-law, John and Pat Knoll.Larry's family would like to thank all the great doctors and nurses that worked with him the last few years at the UW Cancer Center, the hospitals and Heartland Hospice.