Larry Charles Gasch



Black River Falls - Larry Charles Gasch, Age 72, passed away on July 27th, 2020 at Pine View Nursing Home. He was born on August 31, 1947 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, the son of Henry and Irene Gasch. Larry grew up on the family farm in Seneca Corners, Town of Hansen. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1965. Larry joined the U.S. Army in 1967 where he was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969.



Larry moved to Black River Falls in the early 70s where he worked for his brother Bruce at the Airport Lounge, spent some time at the Roma Pizza Factory, before beginning a strong career hanging sheet rock for Lewis Drywall in BRF. Larry was often referred to as one the best sheet rockers in the area. Prior to his retirement, he spent 18 years at Fort McCoy in Sparta, WI as a civilian working in the carpentry shop. On February 23rd, 1974 Larry married Josette (Huber) Gasch in BR Falls and had a son (Shane) together. Larry and Josette have remained incredible friends and confidants over the years.



Larry loved Wisconsin sports. Seldom would he miss a Packer, Brewer, or Badger game. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Until his physical health started to fail him later in life, you can bet you would find him out to the Disco farm each weekend hunting with his son or hanging out at the cabin with his hunting buddies. For more than 30 years, Larry participated in Ducks Unlimited and was a committee member for the Jackson County Wildlife Fund. In addition, Larry was very passionate about NASCAR racing and always knew who was on the leaderboard or starting in the top ten. Larry had a very special place in his heart for his grandson Bryson. Bryson and Grandpa Larry spent many-a-day talking Brewer baseball or Packer football. Larry Gasch will be remembered as a soft-spoken, kind-hearted and caring man who was liked by nearly every person that ever crossed his path.



Surviving Larry is his son Shane (Toni) Gasch, his grandchildren Cassi Turner, Alex Turner, and Bryson Gasch; Josette Gasch; his siblings: Don (Marlene) Gasch, Jerrie (the late Martha) Gasch, Dick (Ginger) Gasch, Pat (Dan) Wojtczak, Lee (the late Jim) Staples, Bruce (Starr) Gasch, Nancy (the late Ken) Ubinger, Lois (Leonard) Thorstenson, Janice (Reed) Andrew, Sister-in-law Brenda Gasch as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Irene Gasch; his brothers Kenny Gasch and Darwin Gasch and his sister-in-law Jane Gasch. God bless our memories of Larry as he joins his parents and his two brothers in heaven (together again).



Funeral services for Larry are Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:00 pm at the Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. Second Street, in Black River Falls WI. Pastor Meg Erickson will officiate. Full military honors will take place immediately following the service. A visitation for the public will be Friday for two hours prior to the service from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the funeral home. A celebration of Larry's life will take place immediately following the service at the Sunset Tavern in BRF with both outside and inside seating. SOCIAL DISTANCING will be practiced and observed during the visitation.



The Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the Family, (715) 284 2231.









