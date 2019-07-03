Larry R. Nelson



Wisconsin Rapids - Larry R. Nelson, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.



Funeral services for Larry will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Rev. Chris Putney will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM.



He was born on April 12, 1949 to Ben and Betty (Stainbrook) Nelson in Wisconsin Rapids. He went to Lincoln High School and Mid-State Technical College. Larry married Jane Brock in 1983. He was employed at Preway until it closed. He then worked at Felker Brothers in Marshfield and retired from Neenah Papers in Whiting, Wisconsin.



Larry loved weightlifting, bowling, playing softball, playing sheepshead with family and friends, camping, watching the Brewers and the Packers. He loved his annual hunting trip up north with the boys. He was able to travel to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Florida, Nashville, TN and to numerous country concerts and campgrounds with his fifth-wheel.



Larry is survived by his wife Jane Nelson, five children Larry (Kim) Nelson of Bossier City, LA, Misty (Joel) McKinley of Farmington, MN, Zach (Kim) Nelson of Chandler, AZ, Jason (Kara) Linzmaier of Wausau and Amy Linzmaier of Wisconsin Rapids; eight grandchildren Alex Nelson, Jarrod (Paige) Nelson, Derrick (Kristin) Nelson, Leslie Nelson, Clarissa (Sheldon) D'Huyvetter, Lon Shaw Jr, Claire McKinley, Zoey Linzmaier and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Jere (Roberta) Nelson of Illinois, Terry Nelson of Reedsburg; sisters Diane Liebenstein of Reedsburg and Karen Carl of Idaho.



He is further survived by his mother-in-law Grace Brock, brothers and sisters-in-law, George (Bev) Osenga, Dennis Brock, Bette (Ralph) Bores, Karen Brock, Jerry (Chris) Brock, Glen Brock, James Brock, Wayne (Ginny) Brock, Cheryl Brock, Sheila (Cole) Dammann, Theresa Brock, Fae (Mike) Brock, Brian (Pam) Brock and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Ray Brock, brothers-in-law Ken and Richard Brock and sister-in-law Jean Brock.



Special thanks to Dr. Fagbemi, Diedre, Dorothy, Stacey and Jane from Marshfield Medical Center, the Radiology Department at Aspirus Riverview in Wisconsin Rapids and to the Radiology Department at the Marshfield Medical Center. Special thanks also to Ascension at Home Hospice Care.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 3 to July 5, 2019