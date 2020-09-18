1/1
Larry "Abe" Winker
Larry "Abe" Winker

Nekoosa -

Larry L. "Abe" Winker, of Nekoosa, died Thursday September 17, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Military rites will be provided by Nekoosa VFW Post 5960. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Abe was born June 5, 1936 in Stevens Point the oldest of three sons to Donald and Ethel (Bohm) Winker. He married Ruth Bogdansky on October 27, 1962 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. He was employed by Georgia Pacific, Port Edwards Division, retiring after 34 years of employment. He honorably served his country in the U. S. Army.

Abe was a huge sports fan. He loved watching the Packers and Brewers as well as participating in sports from childhood to retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ruth of Nekoosa; children Dan of Nekoosa, Steve (Pam) of Wisconsin Rapids and Sandie Bierman of Nekoosa; grandchildren Krystle Spencer (Brad), Karley Bierman (Cody), Josh Bierman, and Stephanie Winker; great grandchildren Emma and Jaden Spencer and Austin and Brooklyn Binnebose and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Gary and Eugene and grandchild Grace Ann Bierman








Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
