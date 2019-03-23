Laura A. Olds



Wisconsin Rapids - Laura A. Olds, 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.



Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Lucas Proeber will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Laura was born June 2, 1924 in Elderon, WI to Otto and Nancy (Williams) Rasmusson. She grew up in Wittenberg and graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1943. She married the love of her life, Carl Olds, on June 23, 1945, at First English Lutheran Church in Stevens Point, WI. They were blessed with nearly 60 years of marriage, until his death on March 1, 2005.



Laura's oven was always warm. Saturdays were spent baking homemade treats, including delicious breads. Family was the center of her life and spending time with her loved ones was always a cherished event. Christmas was a time for the family to make homemade root beer. Laura was an active member of the Sons of Norway.



Laura is survived by her children: Carolyn Jinsky, Donna Bredl, and Butch (Renee Lovesee) Olds; her son-in-law, Ron Kawleski; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Jean Kawleski. Laura is loved and will be deeply missed.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the Waterford, for their loving care for Laura over these past 10 years. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019