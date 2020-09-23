Laura E. SutherlandTown of Rome - Laura E. Sutherland, age 91, of the Town of Rome, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her loving family, when God called her home on September 21, 2020.A public visitation will be held on Friday September 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. A private funeral service will follow. Rev. Duane Schultz will officiate. The burial will be at New Rome Cemetery.Laura was born on September 7, 1929 in Big Flats to Sofus and Olga (Hayes) Hendricksen. She married the love of her life, Robert L. Sutherland on June 16, 1947 at the United Church of Christ in Nekoosa. He sadly died on May 20, 1972 in a tragic car accident. From that day on, Laura worked hard to raise her family on her own.Laura was employed by the Town of Rome as a custodian for 21 years. She also read meters for Adams Columbia Electric Company. For many years she worked with local caterers in the area preparing delicious meals for weddings and special events. She was a member of the Town of Rome Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, helping with many fundraisers and community functions. She also delivered "Meals On Wheels" in the Nekoosa/Wisconsin Rapids area. Laura enjoyed working on the Town of Rome Election Board for numerous years.Laura was a dedicated member of the New Rome Community Church. She enjoyed assisting the town treasurer during tax season. In earlier years she taught Sunday School at Saratoga Moravian Church and was a 4-H instructor.Her family was her pride and joy. If a family member had an event, she would be there rain or shine. She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in football, baseball, wrestling, figure skating, dance and gymnastics. When she became a great-grandma, better known as "GG", she continued her support through all their activities including soccer, baseball, and wrestling.Supporting her family's activities were first and foremost important to her. She was recognized as the first member in the "Nekoosa Papermaker Fan Hall of Fame". Laura was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan enjoying the opportunity to attend a few games over the years with family. In later years, Laura enjoyed watching all the games on TV.She was happiest when her family was all together and could sit down to share one of her delicious meals prepared with love and the help of her daughter Rita. Her homemade dinner rolls, cookies, and pies were always a special treat. She made sure no one ever left her house hungry.Laura is survived by her children Robert J. (Renita) Sutherland, Rita (Gordon) Freeman, Russell (Susan) Sutherland, and Rick (Diane) Sutherland; grandchildren Derek (Kerry) Freeman, Troy (Sacha) Freeman, Hannah (Alex) Lopez, Tina Sutherland, Brett Sutherland, and Austin Sutherland; great grandchildren Landyn Freeman, Jackson Freeman, Charleigh Lopez and another baby on the way; brother-in-law Ken Smith and sisters-in-law Rose Hendricksen and Elva Yohn.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; infant daughter Nita; parents Olga and Sofus Hendricksen; parents in-law Jesse and Claire Sutherland; brothers James Hendricksen and Irvin (Elsie) Hendricksen, as well as many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.The Sutherland family would like to extend a special thank you to the Comfort Care Unit at Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Dr. Kevin Ferreira; Nekoosa Ambulance Service; Rome EMTs and Pastor Duane Schultz