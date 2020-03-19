|
|
Laura Ellen Ulbrich
Wisconsin Rapids - Laura Ellen "Ricky" Ulbrich died in the early morning hours of St. Patrick's day. Laura was born to Laura and Edward Shields on March 15, 1925 in Ventura, California.
When Laura was 8, her Father was killed in a tragic accident. Thereafter, Laura and her Mother moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In her late teens, Laura began working at Allis-Chalmers, where she met her first husband, Howard Eisold. Howard had two children from a previous marriage (Howie and Charmaine), and Laura and Howard were blessed with a daughter, Cathleen.
Following Howard's death she moved to Wood County, where she would spend the rest of her life. There she met many new friends, including future husbands Lloyd Rogers and Don Ulbrich.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, stepson and step-daughter-in-law, Howard and Marlene Eisold. Laura loved the water, boating, fishing and her many furry friends, both dogs and cats.
Special thanks to the caregivers with Heartland Hospice, particularly Amy and Lynn, for their time and special care.There will be no funeral due to the threat of coronavirus. There will be a graveside memorial service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Oak Creek this summer.
Laura is survived by her daughter Cathleen (Robert) Lick and stepdaughter Charmaine (Herbert) Candage; her grandson Rev. David (Carissa) Lick; and her great-grandson Zeke.In her final days, her greatest joy was seeing her grandson David come to visit. Likewise, she was brought to tears of joy at a card and picture of her great-grandson, Zeke.
Laura lived a very long and happy life, and will be missed by her family and all those who knew her wit and charm. God bless you, Laura, as you begin your next adventure.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisitng family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020