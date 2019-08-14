|
Laurence W. "Larry" Callahan, age 76 of Minocqua, WI passed away August 12, 2019 encircled by his family while at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Larry was born on May 15, 1943 in Lowell, MA the son of George and Lillian (nee Murphy) Callahan.
Larry graduated from Bemidji State University in 1966 with a Physical Education degree and minor in history. In 1967 he received his Masters Degree in Education from Winona State University. From 1967 to 1971 he was a physical education teacher at Madison Memorial High School in Madison, WI where he coached football, swimming and tennis. In 1971 Larry moved to Amherst, MA and was a teacher preparation instructor at the University of Massachusetts until 1976. From 1976-2000 Larry owned, operated and managed the Coast to Coast Store in Wisconsin Rapids, WI before purchasing and managing Callahan's True Value Hardware store until 2000. In 2000 he retired and moved to the Minocqua area.
Larry was a staunch supporter of the Green Bay Packers. Loved his Harley and was devoted to his family and his faith. He had tremendous pride in his 3 children, 9 grandchildren and his heritage. He was a true Irishman and proud of it.
He is survived by his wife Judith "Judy" Callahan of Minocqua, WI and by his children Tamara Lynn (Erik) Crawford of Stillwater, MN; Michael Patrick (Alison) Callahan of Lino Lakes, MN and Deborah Leigh (Jason) White of Oconomowoc, WI and grandchildren Callahan, Elle, Olivia, McKenzie, BriAnna, Andrew, Logan, Noah and Emmerson. He is further survived by sisters Elizabeth Silva of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Margaret (Richard) Rose of Derry, NH; Roberta (John) Golden of Windham, NH and Martha Callahan of Beverly, MA and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Martin Callahan and sister Cynthia Langton.
Visitation for Larry will be held on Monday, August 19th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Woodruff, WI with Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Arbor Vitae, WI.
In lieu of flowers memorials to ODC, Inc., 1191 Huntington Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019