LaVerne "Ernie" Blazel
1931 - 2020
LaVerne "Ernie" Blazel

Wisconsin Rapids - On the evening of Sunday, April 5, 2020, LaVerne "Ernie" Blazel passed away. She was united with her husband, William Blazel Jr. and son, Jerome Blazel.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

LaVerne was born April 10, 1931 in Rudolph, WI to John and Carrie (Konkol) O'Shasky. She married William Blazel on June 10, 1953 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded in death on June 23, 2006. LaVerne was a homemaker.

LaVerne enjoyed reading a good book, tending to her flower garden, tole painting, berry picking, garage sales and attending her grandkids events. She made the best brownies, lemon pie, pea soup, scalloped potatoes, oatmeal and cabbage casserole. You could always count on her candy drawer to be well stocked and special memories to be made on the holidays with Easter egg hunts, piñatas and find the pickle ornament on the Christmas tree.

LaVerne is survived by two daughters, Diane (Jon) Keller and Bonnie (Michael) Moore; two sons, Daniel (Ginger) Blazel and Thomas Blazel; seven grandchildren, Mathias Wiskerchen, Kimberly Mancl, Lisa (Nathan) Coates, Bradley (Alexandria) Blazel, Eric (Samantha) Blazel, Megan (Luke) Jonas and Nicholas (Sarah Lance) Moore; and nine great grandchildren, Abigail, Niveah, Izzabella, Colin, Kendell, Allyson, Sophia, William and Clarke. LaVerne is also survived by her sister, Alice Bushmaker, two special friends, Fr. George Nelson Graham and Faustina Asare and many nieces and nephews.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband William; son, Jerome Blazel; brother, Valarien O'Shasky and sister, Janet Rybicki.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
