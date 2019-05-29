LaVerne "Tex" Cherney



Saratoga - LaVerne "Tex" Cherney, 69, of Saratoga, WI, died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, after a lengthy battle with dementia.



LaVerne was born June 30, 1949 in Stevens Point, WI to Leonard and Mabel Cherney. He was raised on the family farm in Milladore, WI. He attended Mill Creek Grade School and graduated from Auburndale High School.



LaVerne worked at the Domtar Paper Mill in Nekoosa from age 18 until his retirement. He was a tow motor operator for the majority of the time. It was at Domtar, while driving a tow motor like he was riding a bronco, that LaVerne acquired his nickname "Tex." Because Tex rode a Harley Chopper, he met Carol "Jean" Brown. They were married on November 9, 1973. They were blessed with two sons. He lived in the town of Saratoga all of his married life. Tex and Jean loved to travel. They visited nine countries and forty-four states. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his trips to Canada. Many weekends he spent at the local rifle range with his two sons. Tex spent many hours in his garage working on anything with an engine.



LaVerne "Tex" is survived by his wife, Carol "Jean"; his sons, Wade (Sara) Cherney and Derick (Brenda) Cherney; his granddaughter, Natalia Cherney; his brothers: Harvey (Pat) Cherney, Bruce Cherney, Dale Cherney, and Keith Cherney; his mother-in-law, Alvina Brown; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Robert (Barbara) Brown, Ronald (Karen) Brown, and Rodney "Toby" (Tana) Brown; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tex is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Charles Brown and his brother, Dennis Cherney.



A special thanks goes out to the caregivers at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids. They truly gave Tex their best.



Tex will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary