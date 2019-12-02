|
LaVerne S. Vollert
Vesper - LaVerne S. "Tilly" Vollert, age 93, of Vesper passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper. Rev. Ryan Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in the town of Sherry. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 5 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Friday at the church.
LaVerne was born January 6, 1926 in Auburndale, Wisconsin to Louis and Stella (Lindell) Clouse. She worked at Consolidated Papers Inc. in the finishing room until her marriage to William Vollert on October 2, 1948 at the Arpin Free Church.
LaVerne and William farmed at Northfield. She later worked at Andy's Supermarket in Vesper as a baker, meat cutter and cashier and as a cook at The Brig in Wisconsin Rapids.
LaVerne was a truly special lady. In earlier years, she showed cattle at the Marshfield Fair with the 4H Club. She enjoyed cooking, baking, needlework, puzzles and participating in various school activities. She loved taking her family camping, fishing and hunting. LaVerne and William liked to travel in their motorhome. She loved to play cards and go on bus trips. She enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
LaVerne is survived by her children: Bonnie (Keith) Skattebo, Valarie Friday, Richard (Lynn) Vollert, Diane (Roger) Scheunemann, Daniel (Shirley) Vollert, Donald Vollert, Darrell (Karen) Vollert, Billy (Cheryl) Vollert, Cindy (John) Fay, Karmen (Rick) Bouma, and Karrie (Todd) Pask; 36 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters: Audrey Skibbie and Marlene Zimmerman. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Vollert; daughters: Connie Carolfi and Sharon Vincent; grandsons: Louis, Devin and Dustin; son-in-law, Daryl Friday; daughters-in-law: Lori Vollert, Florine Vollert and Valerie Vollert; and siblings: Rosemarie, Bernadine, Annabelle, John and Geraldine.
Memorials may be designated to Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper.
LaVerne's family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop on 25th Avenue and the Palliative Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center for the wonderful care she received.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019