LaVon M. Kerkman
LaVon M. Kerkman, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Arbor View Court in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
LaVon was born on November 8, 1937 in Verndale, MN to Melvin & Margaret (Kicker) Warden.
In 1959, Lavon married David A. Kerkman in Boston, MA. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past year.
In 1997, LaVon retired from Sta-Rite Industries after 32 years of dedicated service. Upon retirement, her and Dave moved from Burlington, WI to Three Lakes, WI in 2000 to live on the water and enjoy their hobby of fishing.
LaVon was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband David Kerkman Sr. Three Lakes, WI, daughters Beverly (Glenn) Andersen Hartford, WI, Theresa (Jerry) Andersen Racine, WI, Patricia (William) Dallaire Hudson, FL and son David Jr. (Diane) Kerkman Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Grandchildren Jason Baumiester, Jennifer Matrise, Jacob Andersen, Nick Andersen, Michael Andersen, Katelin Kerkman, Kayla Kerkman, Lisa Dallaire and 10 great grandchildren.
Lavon was involved in many volunteer functions during her lifetime, she was a parent advisor in the 4-H, in the Town of Burlington Fire Department Women's Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary Post 431 and a variety of food drives. She also loved to crochet, needlepoint and visit local casinos.
Services will be held at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI on Friday June 19, 2020 with visitation from 1 pm to 3pm and service at funeral home at 3 pm.
The family would like to thank Arbor View Court Memory Care and Heartland Hospice for their care and support. The family would also request any donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in her name.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
625 S. Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, WI 53105
262/763-3434, www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.