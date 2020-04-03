|
Lawrence R. "Butch" Bauer
Lawrence R. "Butch" Bauer (90 years old) passed away on April 01, 2020.
Formerly from Sarasota, Fl. and Nekoosa, Wi.
Born on 05/26/1929 to Lawrence and Margaret Bauer in Marshfield, Wi.
He married Arlene Kuhn on 07/07/1951. They were married for 65 years.
Butch started working on the railroad in 1946 and sailed the Great Lakes on ore boats.
He began construction and bricklaying in 1948. He was then drafted into the Army in 1951 and was proud to serve in the Korean War. After discharge he was the foreman in several paper mill projects as a bricklayer. He began his own construction business in 1968: L.R. Bauer Construction. He then poured a total of 4,471,411 square feet of concrete for Warehouse Specialists.
Butch and Toots retired to Sarasota, Florida in 1989.
During his years in Wisconsin he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his Arctic Cat snowmobiles.
During their time in Florida Mom and Dad greatly enjoyed deep sea fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Arlene (Toots), sisters Faye and Shirley, and brothers Marvin and Orville.
He is survived by his daughters: Marsha (Paul Anderson), Brenda (Mike Hansen), Debbra (Donny Miller) and Sandra (Larry Kawleski). Nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren. Four sisters: Joyce, Gloria, Janice and Maryann.
He will rest with his wife at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Dad, you are now at peace. Rest in God's arms.
We would like to extend a special thank you to our sister Debbra for her care and compassion with Dad!
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020