Stevens Point - Lawrence "Larry" Sowatzke, of Stevens Point, WI and formerly of Nekoosa, WI passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born March 28, 1938, The son of the late Lawrence and Julia (Grutzik) Sowatzke. He spent 47 years as an employee of Domtar Paper Co. and retired as a Millwright. Larry served as a volunteer fire fighter and EMT for Nekoosa.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing sheepshead in City Point and spending summers at his trailer in Woodruff, WI. As an avid Wisconsin sports fan, if they played it, he cheered them on. In his younger years he played basketball and softball through the paper mill and Nekoosa Bank.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years and high school sweetheart Patricia, children: Jim (special friend Molly), Suzanne (Ron) Baltus, Rob (Nancy) and Larry (Heidi) Sowatzke. Grandchildren: Heather, Adam, Michael, Lauren, Jacob, Ashley and L J. 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019 at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home at 2911 Plover Road, Plover, WI. Deacon Vern Linzmeier will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Bronislava Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services Thursday morning at the funeral home. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
