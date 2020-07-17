1/1
Leah R. Malecha
Leah R Malecha

Pittsville - Leah R Malecha, age 81 of Pittsville, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

In accordance with her wishes, Leah's family will conduct services privately.

Leah was born August 9, 1938 in Sycamore, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Decker) Ritter. She was a 1956 graduate of Kirkland High School in Illinois. She married Gerald "Peanuts" Kalepp, and they later divorced. On January 28, 1977 she was united in marriage to Charles Malecha in Prescott, WI, he survives. Leah was a dedicated, certified AODA counselor helping countless people in need. It was here that she met and married her husband Chuck.

Her hobbies included reading books, raising Arabian horses, bowling, and golf.

She is lovingly survived by her husband Charles of Pittsville, her son Dan (Sue) Kalepp of Spencer, her daughter Deena (Howard) Johnson of Hayward, her grandson Zachary Johnson; seven stepchildren along with many other friends. Leah is further survived by her trusted golden retriever "Meggy".

She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband Gerald Kalepp, and a half-brother William "Randy" Bellendorf.

If desired, the family requests memorials in Leah's name be directed to the Palliative Care Unit at Marshfield Medical Center.

Her family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at MMC. They send a special "thank you" to nurses September and Nate and Dr. Sarah Mutschlecner for the care they provided to Leah.

Her arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
July 16, 2020
One of a kind. Was my best friend and like a sister to me.
Mary Michels
Friend
