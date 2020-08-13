Lee Donald Hetze
Plover - Lee Donald Hetze, 34, born December 4, 1985 in Marshfield, Wisconsin, died at home in Plover on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
He was the son of Donald Hetze, Plover and Sandra Frederickson, Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High in 2004 and then studied industrial design at UW-Stout and graphic communications at Northcentral Technical College - Wausau. He held a few odd jobs including, co-editor for The Press, small online business owner at Space Sloth, and working summers at the Mill in Wisconsin Rapids. His passion was art, drawing, and computers. He also had a love for animals - especially cats.
Private services will be held at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm. There will be no burial at this time.
Survivors include his father, Donald Hetze, mother, Sandra Frederickson, half-brothers, George (Kaely) Kellner of Houlton, Jason (Jen) Kellner of Wisconsin Rapids, step-sisters, Tara (Mick) Sternitzky and Kathleen (Travis) Frederickson, maternal grandma, Idele Tritz, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandma and grandpa, Ruth and William Hetze, maternal grandfather, Joseph Tritz, and stepfather, Kurt Frederickson.
Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com