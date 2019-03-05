Leland L. Buehler



Nekoosa - Leland L. Buehler, age 68, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his residence.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Leland will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning at the church from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will take place following the service at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa.



Leland was born on March 6, 1950 in Nekoosa, Wisconsin to the late Louis and Carol (Pomainville) Buehler. He married Sarah Thurlow in April of 1973 in Brainerd, MN and was a graduate of South Dakota State University with a bachelor degree in Industrial Arts. Leland worked for Consolidated Papers for 18 years as a millwright and also was a teacher for the state of Wisconsin for the maintenance mechanics apprenticeship program.



Leland enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Minnesota, playing with his beloved dogs, building homes and spending time with all of his family.



Leland is survived by his wife Sarah, children Christian (Beckylynn) Buehler, Elizabeth (Eduardo) Gutierrez and William Buehler; grandchildren Greta, Lon, Anthony, Alexander, Allura, Anna and Emma; sister Georgine Bapat.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Suresh Bapat.



Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary