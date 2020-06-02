Leland Leroy Thomas
Leland Leroy Thomas died May 20, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born on November 5, 1944 in Baraboo, WI to Leland and Maxine (Dieter) Thomas.

He married Marlene L. Radloff on March 23, 1973 at the Church Beside the Road. They lived in Janesville, WI while he worked for General Motors until 1975 then moving to Adams, WI. He worked for Pre-Pak from 1975 - 1982 and Consolidated Papers from 1983 - 1990 where he was injured in an accident and retired.

They resided in Wisconsin Rapids until Marlene's death in 2008. He then moved to a retirement community near Warsaw, MO called Sterett Creek. He was an avid fisherman with Truman Lake/Lake of the Ozarks in his backyard. He met some wonderful people while he was there and had many fun adventures. Lee moved back to Wisconsin Rapids in 2017 to be closer to his children and grandchildren. He continued his fishing trips with his good buddies John and Ted. He also spent time with his wonderful sister Kathy Thomas from Rome, WI. Leland was preceded in death by his parents Leland and Maxine, his wife Marlene, sons Paul and Jeff Thomas, son James W. Midbon, his sister Patsy, sister Mary and brother Roger.

He is survived by his son Lee Jr. (Barb) and granddaughter Kylie, son, Tony Thomas, son Jeffery W. Midbon, daughter Jennifer Luce (Mike), granddaughters Courtney and Christine, sister Kathy Thomas, sister in law Patty Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Lee's name to Aspirus Cancer Center at Riverview Hospital 410 Dewy Street, Wis. Rapids, WI 54494.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
