Leland W. Kruger
Wisconsin Rapids - Leland W. Kruger, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A celebration of Leland's life will take place at a later date.
Leland was born on January 28, 1934, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Walter and Anita (Zager) Kruger. He grew up outside of Pittsville and entered the United States Army serving in Korea and state-side from July 1955 through May 1963. He married Vanetta Lockman in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Leland worked many years for the City of Wisconsin Rapids Street Department retiring as an end loader operator. He was an avid bingo player and loved visiting the casino. He also enjoyed watching all Wisconsin sports teams. Leland never missed a Rafter's home game, except for bingo!
Leland is survived by his step-daughter, Beth (Dan) Fritzsinger of Menasha; his daughters: Amy (Ken) Renner of Wisconsin Rapids, Lisa (Dale) Roginski of Wisconsin Rapids, and Anne Sager of Nekoosa; and his son, Kevin (Tammy) Kruger of Wisconsin Rapids; he is further survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: he is further survived by his two sisters, Rita (Leonard) Kluck and Linda Kuhn; and his sisters-in-law, Pat Kruger and Catherine Kruger all of Wisconsin Rapids. In addition to his father and mother, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Millie (Ray) Winkles, Violet Kruger, Myra (Joe) Schwies, and Almeda Kruger; and two brothers, Lewis Kruger and Leonard Kruger.
The family would like to thank Wausau Aspirus Hospital for their compassion and excellent care.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020