|
|
Leona A. Janssen
Leona Anna Janssen, 103, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, after a short illness.
She was born on December 14, 1916 in Little Falls, MN to Paul and Emilie Holz. She lost her mother at an early age and as a young woman she became a housekeeper for a family in Wisconsin, where she eventually met her future husband at a dance.
She was married to Lorenz for 67 years. They lived on a farm near Vesper, WI for almost 58 years where she helped on the farm, cooked, liked to bake, loved flowers and doing gardening, canning, liked to dance, play Skip-Boo, did needlework, crocheted making fancy doilies and afghans, babysitting for her grandchildren, and played the organ. They had an RV and belonged to the Good Sam Camping Club and went to many events enjoying new friends. They traveled near and far, once to Alaska, and to Hawaii and Europe. She lived her last 6 years in Morrow Home (assisted living) in Sparta, WI and before that for 8 years in Wisconsin Rapids. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Vesper.
She is survived by her 4 sons, Don (Katie) of Bremerton, WA, Wayne (Marcy) of Montello, WI/Meadview, AZ, Keith of Meadview, AZ and Gary (Marilyn) of Vesper, WI/Weslaco, TX; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Bernice; and many nieces and nephews.
Leona will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorials may be sent to Morrow Home - Bridgepath, 503 S Water St. in Sparta, WI.
A memorial service will be held for her in June, when her ashes will be placed beside her husband's at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Janssen family. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019