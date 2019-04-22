Leona Degnitz



Wisconsin Rapids - Leona I. Degnitz, age 104, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.



Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Gary Markworth will officiate. Burial will be at Beaver Cemetery in the Township of Beaver, Clark County, Wisconsin. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.



Leona was born on August 15, 1914 on the family farm in the Township of Beaver, Clark County, Wisconsin to Louis and Ida (Sell) Warncke. She was united in marriage to Walter Degnitz on September 28, 1937 in Spencer, Wisconsin. Walter and Leona made their home in Curtis, Wisconsin. Walter preceded her in death on February 16, 1980.



Leona was a fabulous homemaker. Although she never had children of her own, she treated her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children and always looked forward to having family over for gatherings. She was an excellent baker and cook and was known for her delicious oven roasted golden brown chicken and decadent chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. She was skilled at handiwork and loved to embroider, knit, and crochet and gave many of her creations away to family members as gifts. Leona is loved and will be deeply missed.



Leona is survived by her nieces and nephews: Shirley (Ron) Dye of Arpin, Dennis Plantico of Wisconsin Rapids, Mary (Gary) Filocco of Port Edwards, Judy Barber and Allen Warncke of Wisconsin Rapids, and Darrell Warncke of Michigan; many other nieces and nephews on her husband Walter's side; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter, brother Clarence (Lillian) Warncke, and sister Arlene (Elroy) Plantico.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids, Heartland Hospice, Rev. Gary Markworth, and Herman-Taylor Funeral Home for your loving care and assistance and all you have done to help us through the loss of our beloved family members Leona and Arlene in such a short period of time.