Leonard A. Seebruck
Pittsville - Leonard A. Seebruck, 96, Pittsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at House of the Dove in Marshfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Pittsville with Father Nathan officiating. Military rites will be performed following the service at church. A private burial will take place at Babcock Cemetery in the Town of Babcock, Wood County at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home on Sunday and from 10:30 am until service time at the church on Monday.
Leonard was born on May 21, 1923 in Babcock, Wisconsin to Joseph and Julia (Bartuffski) Seebruck. He graduated from Nekoosa High School and later served as a radio operator on a B-29 Superfortress in the United States Army Air Corp in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
He married Merna F. Thurston on November 27, 1948 in Hancock. She passed away on April 11, 1975.
Leonard enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, making road trips, watching his grandchildrens' sporting events, going to the casino, and watching game shows, sports and Mass of TV. The most important thing to him was his family.
He is survived by his children, Susan (Danny) Poor, Lynn (David) Krueger, Mary (Thomas) O'Keefe, Tom Seebruck, Paul (Chari) Seebruck, and John (Michelle) Seebruck, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters, Bernadine Crowns and Lorraine Aron, brother, Benard Seebruck, and son-in-law, Thomas O'Keefe.
The family would like to thank House of the Dove and Ascension Ministry Hospice for their excellent care and all of his close friends for their many visits.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019