Leonard G. Peters
{ "" }
Leonard G. Peters

Wisconsin Rapids - Leonard G. Peters, age 80, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids.

Services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Seneca Corners. Rev. Bruce Hoffmann will officiate. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Tuesday at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Peters family.

Leonard was born July 11, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids, to George and Elise (Younger) Peters.

Len worked in maintenance for many years. He went into welding as a trade. He really enjoyed it and was very good at it and operated his own welding business for many years.

Len enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved camping, hunting, cooking, and shaking dice. Len also enjoyed going to church, going out to eat and watching Wheel of Fortune and Brewers games.

Len is survived by his sons: Ron (Becky) Peters, Leonard Jr., Bill (Chris) Peters, Brian (Christy) Mancl, Jamie (Jennifer Almquist) Mancl, Craig (Courtney) Mancl, Riley (Alsonja Rucinski) Mancl, Blake (Brianna Herman) Peters, and Jared Peters; daughters: Brenda Schultz (Harry), Sherry (Rob) Rotar, Kelly (Richard Blue) Johnson, and Jennifer (Joseph) Sammartino; brothers: Rueben Peters and Bill (Mary) Peters; sisters: Wilma Qual and Summer Brown; 26 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Lonny Peters; sister, Eileen Schudy; and brother, Ron Peters.





MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
