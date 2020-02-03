|
LeRoy A. Hager
Wisconsin Rapids - LeRoy A. Hager, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by Post 2534. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 6 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Friday at the church.
LeRoy was born August 4, 1928 in Colfax, Wisconsin to Frank and Jessie (Eveland) Hager. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the USS Algol, USS Iowa and USS Columbus.
He was united in marriage to Verna Scanlan on February 7, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage before Verna passed away on July 5, 2016.
LeRoy worked for the Green Bay Railroad before his service in the Navy. After returning home from military service, he began employment with Consolidated Papers Inc. and retired from the company after 43 years as a painter in their Biron Division, where he was fondly known as "Bones".
LeRoy was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and an active participant in the Veterans of the Cross group at the church. He and Verna enjoyed square dancing throughout their life together. He had a green thumb and could start plants from seed. He was also an artist and enjoyed drawing. LeRoy was very proud of his military service. He was a Life Member of Post 2534, enjoyed spending Wednesday mornings at the local Heroes Café, and was honored to participate in the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight".
LeRoy is survived by his children: Edward (Jody) Hager, Charlotte (Ronald) Clark, and Jeanne Hager; grandchildren: Laura Reichert, Brenda Trierweiler, Brian Hager, Corbin Kelnhofer, Jennifer Kostuchowski, Heidi Vicente, Casey Clark, Julie Hafermann and Christopher Roginski; 15 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Verna; brothers, Duane and Joseph Hager; sister, Patricia Baldwin; and a great-great-granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the American Heroes Café in Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020