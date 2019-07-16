LeRoy P. Wheir



Wisconsin Rapids - LeRoy P. Wheir, age 76 of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.



Per LeRoy's request, their will be no public visitation or services, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.



LeRoy was born on August 1, 1943 in Stevens Point, WI to Peter Gavinski and Marge Harvath (Ray Wheir). After graduating from Lincoln High School he proudly served with the U.S. Marines Corp. He served from 1962 through 1968 with the 1st Amtrac Battalion and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Leroy worked for the Boilermaker's Local 107 and retired in 1998.



In 1967 he met Shari Behm and they were married May 11, 1968 and shared 51 years together. He spent his retirement doing woodworking, welding, target shooting and golfing. LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his animals and grand doggers was his all time favorite.



He is survived by his wife Shari and sons Corey (Michele) Wheir of Wisconsin Rapids, Chris (Maria) Wheir of Appleton, granddaughters: Erica (Clinton) Orsini, Kayla (Aaron) Junion, great grandchildren: Talan Sweere and Alaina Orsini.



LeRoy's family would like to thank his friends that kept his spirit up with their visits, Heartland Hospice for the excellent care given to him and Ritchay Funeral Home for their assistance. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019