Lewis James "Jim" Berryman
Nekoosa - Jim joined his wife and daughter on March 5, 2020 when he made his transition at the Nekoosa Court assisted living facility. He was born September 5, 1928 in Wisconsin Rapids to Frank and Ethel (Clutterbuck) Berryman. He married Carol Moore on January 1, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids. They were married 65 years before she passed on May 5, 2014.
Family was important to Jim. He and Carol rarely missed the games, events and activities of their children or grandchildren. They enjoyed taking rides, traveling to Florida, going on family vacations, and camping "up north" and at Deer Trail Campground. Jim took pleasure in interacting with people and was quick with a comment. While he appreciated a good home cooked meal, he enjoyed eating out and teasing the wait staff at various restaurants. Jim was an athlete in his youth and loved reminiscing about the days playing with the Ramblers basketball team. He was among the first group of boys to use the Alexander YMCA Camp. Jim was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. His hobby was coin collecting and he valued his vehicles, always taking good care of them.
Jim had more than 44 years of continuous service with the Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company. He joined the company in 1946 starting out in a clerical position. He became a sales representative, then a systems and procedures analyst in the finance department before transferring to the company's Potsdam, NY paper mill. While there he held a number of positions including coordinator of systems, procedures and policies, industrial relations supervisor and manager of general services. He returned to Port Edwards in 1961 to become assistant supervisor of the order department. In 1966 he became manager of the company's customer service department, working directly under the vice president of sales, continuing in that role until retiring in 1990. Jim was a member of the Port Edwards School Board from 1969-1975, serving as President of the Board from 1973-75. He was instrumental in their moving ahead on the building of the elementary school. He was proud of his connection with the Masonic Lodge and was recognized by the Brotherhood with 60 years of service.
Jim is survived by three children Kay Marceau of Nekoosa, Mark (Lisa) Berryman of Colorado Springs, CO and Ruth Hamin of Nekoosa; nine grandchildren Jessica (Tim) Spray, Megan (Paul) Nistler, Lukas Marceau, Bethany (Mark) Wolfe, Curtis (Jennifer) Berryman, Jill (Dival) Vroom, Nathan (Lindsey) Hamin, Jace (Michaela) Hamin and Brynn (Jacob) McDonald; 19 great grandchildren Patrick, Paige, Preston, Peyton, Pierce, Levi, Piper, Greta, Silah, Brennan, Braylee, Brittyn, Noah, Isaac, Arwen, Adyson, Ronan, Reese and Raeya; and his sister Joyce Hinkley.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, daughter Judith, parents, son in law Eric Hamin, great grandson Pryce Spray, brothers Ernest (Annette) Berryman and Ted (Donna) Berryman, and brother in law Gordon Hinkley.
Services for Jim will be held at the Port Edwards Methodist Church on Saturday March 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 am - 12 pm preceding the service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Port Edwards United Methodist Church. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the attentiveness of the Ascension At Home staff and the loving care provided to Jim by the Nekoosa Court staff. Thank you to all. We feel very blessed to have had Jim as our father.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020