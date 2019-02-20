|
|
Lila E. Lieber
Wisconsin Rapids - Lila E. Lieber, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Visitation will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Lila was born February 7, 1927 in Marshfield, WI to William and Rose Salwedel. Her husband, Otto Lieber, preceded her in death. Lila was a nurse's aide at the Riverview Manor Nursing Home and later worked in the laundry department at Riverview Hospital.
Lila is survived by her loving significant other of 29 years, Henry Wojcik; five children, Edward Lieber of Waupun, WI, Dale (Sandra) Lieber of Apache Junction, AZ, Walter Lieber of Rockford, IL, Lois Schladweiler of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and Pam (Virgil) Brandt of Port Edwards, WI; one brother, Elroy Salwedel; and 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto; daughter, Pearl Payne and 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019