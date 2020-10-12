Lillian Luszcz

Lillian LuszczTown of Rome (Nekoosa) - Lillian A. Luszcz, age 93, formally of the Town of Rome (Nekoosa) died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa. Rev. John Swing will officiate. Burial will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, IL. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home of Nekoosa is assisting the family