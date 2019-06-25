|
Lillian "Tootie" May Wilkins (nee Kester)
Wisconsin Rapids - Lillian "Tootie" May Wilkins (nee Kester), passed away on Friday, June 14 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 93.
Lillian was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on March 8, 1926 to Clara Ann Arendt Saeger and Frank Albert Kester, the first of thirteen children. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids in 1944. On July 11, 1947 she married Forrest R. Wilkins. The marriage ended in divorce in 1983. Lillian and Forrest had one daughter, Linda Jane Wilkins.
Lillian's first job was working in a manufacturing factory during World War 2 where she operated a punch press machine. For the remainder of her career she worked in the financial industry and retired as an escrow officer from Bank of America in Los Angeles, California. In retirement she lived in NE Albuquerque in the Little Turtle Townhome community. There she spent her days with many friends and neighbors, a close-knit group who took care of each other in old age. She was a devout Catholic and belonged to Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish.
Lillian had a strong and independent spirit and was a good friend to many. She loved her patio garden, tending to roses and lilacs she transplanted from the Kester family farm. Often she could be found listening to country music in the garage with her beloved cats Tia Maria and then Chrissy. Although she lived far from her family, she kept in touch and loved them dearly, especially her daughter Linda.
Lillian is survived by daughter Linda Wilkins-Drapal (William Drapal) of Hesperia, California; sisters Doris "Susie" Marie DeBuhr of Hernando, Mississippi, Judith Yvonne Parmeter, Barbara Alice Hewitt of Wisconsin Rapids, brother David Gary Kester of Babcock, Wisconsin and hundreds of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Clara and Frank; ex-husband Forrest; sisters Evelyn "Butch" Ann Lee, Elaine Marjorie Erickson, Lucille Marion Magiera, Eileen Emily Fuller, Brenda Jean Stone and brothers Richard "Bud" James Kester, Raynard "Sonny" Frank Kester, and Gerald "Jerry" Clarence Kester.
Lillian's remains will be interred at Forest Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 25, 2019