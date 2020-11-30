Lillian MorrisonWisconsin Rapids - Lillian Margaret Marie Morrison, age 100, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 when she passed away at the home of her daughter, Joni.Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards. Rev. Dean Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 4 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 12:00 Noon until the time of services on Saturday, December 5 at the church.Lillian was born November 14, 1920 in Wisconsin Rapids to John and Albertine (Tennyson) Freeberg. She married Carl Morrison on July 19, 1947 at the United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death in 1987.Only second to her love for God was Lillian's love for her family. She delighted in family get-togethers, holidays, and campouts. She loved to cook, sew, and garden for her family. She could clean circles around anyone and was the best babysitter ever.Lillian is survived by one sister, Evelyn Kuehl of Wisconsin Rapids; six children: Gene (Sharon) Morrison of Wisconsin Rapids, Judy (Jon) Edwards of Modesto, CA, Joni (Tom) Wolf of Wisconsin Rapids, Joy (Chuck) Apple of Sheboygan, Jane (Randy) Santora of Port Edwards, and Jim (Christine) Morrison of White Bear Lake, MN; 38 grandchildren: Lori (Gary) Barth, Christine (Rob) Wefel, Paul (Jennifer) Morrison, Charla Morrison, Sarah (Scott) Getzloff, Julie Straw; Greg (Julie) Edwards, Jeff Edwards; Veronica (Kevin) Wolf-McCluskey, Stephanie (Jesse) Heltsley, Andria Ludwig, Solly Sammartino, Kim (Jackson) Wolf; Silas (Lauren) Apple, Alyssa (Luke) Kuhlman, Trenton (Eryn) Apple, Taylor (Nathasha) Apple; Jason (Devan) Santora, Noel Maus, Vincent (Hannah) Santora; Stevin Morrison, Nicholas Morrison and Anya Morrison; 41 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.In addition to her husband, Carl, she is preceded in death by her parents and son, Carl John Morrison, one sister and 4 brothers.