Rudolph - Lillian K. Pechinski, 85, of Rudolph, WI went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center.



The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Father Valentine Joseph will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. A time of visitation, for family and friends, will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be serving the Pechinski family.



Lillian was born January 19, 1934 in Stevens Point, WI to Martin and Esther (Gagas) Lehman. She married James Pechinski on September 24, 1952 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Stevens Point.



She attended Green Meadow School for eight years and attended PJ Jacobs High School. She worked for Paramount Farms for two years and taught CCD at Our Lady Queen of Heaven for 19 years. Lillian also worked at the Senior Craft Shoppe in Wisconsin Rapids for many years and served as a secretary for the Senior Craft Shoppe Board of Directors.



Lillian enjoyed her children and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed doing all different kind of crafts as well as camping with her husband, family, and friends.



Lillian is survived by her husband, James Pechinski; sons: Ron (Gail) Pechinski, Roger (Gale) Pechinski, Douglas (Kathy) Pechinski, Randy (Gail) Pechinski, Daniel (Sherry) Pechinski; daughter, Deborah (Steve) Bohman; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Raymond (Jackie) Lehman; and one sister, Henrietta Garski. She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Jennifer Hagen; brother, Stanley Lehman and his wives Anne and Donna; and brother-in-law, Edwin Garski.