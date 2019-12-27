|
Lily Allison
Nekoosa - Lily A. Allison, age 91 formerly of Nekoosa, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
She was born to Jacob and Louise (Scott) Shaer on January 1, 1928 in Grass Valley, CA. She was married to Frank Felch for 19 years until his death in 1963. Later she married John Allison and celebrated 50 years until his death in 2015.
Lily was a Homemaker. She loved the Lord and taught Sunday school at the United Church of Christ and then at Christian Life Fellowship for more than 40 years. She also was a member of the Edgewater Haven Nursing Home Auxiliary for many years. She loved caring for people, whether it was a meal to prepare or a place to stay.
Her greatest joy was her family and having all the family home for the holidays. It was not uncommon to have 75 to 100 family members home for holiday dinners.
She is survived by seven children: Dewane (Lois) Felch, Elizabeth Millard, Lorraine (Jon) Cook, Charlene (Mark) Krzykowski, Jack (Sue) Felch, Deb (Terry) Grunewald, Ed (JaLynn) Allison; 24 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren and one on the way and her sister Betty Hanneman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son-in-law Alan Millard, sisters Etta Elliott and May Farrell, and brother Charles Shaer, brothers-in-law, Richard Farrell and Gilbert Hanneman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec 30, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home, Nekoosa and again at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards on Tuesday 9:30 until time of service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday December 31, 2019.
Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Our family would like to thank all the health care professionals at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home and Aspirus Comfort Care services for their excellent care given to our mother during this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019