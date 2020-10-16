1/1
Lily J. Roehl
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lily J. Roehl

Wisconsin Rapids - Lily Jane Roehl, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids.

Lily was born October 23, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Minnie King.

She worked as a cook at various area restaurants, at Midwest Farms, at Hotel Hancock, and at Ore-Ida for over 15 years until her retirement.

Lily was an excellent cook and made the best ribs and meatloaf. She loved throwing parties for her family, camping, and taking road trips. Everyone was always welcome at her house (the more the merrier for her!) She enjoyed meeting friends out at Ponderosa Pines and Wagon Wheel a couple times a week. She loved sitting outside in her daughter's backyard, having drinks, and letting her granddaughter cut her hair while watching the hummingbirds.

Lily always had a smile on her face. She had a special talent for crocheting and made beautiful afghans. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She loved animals, especially her beloved cat, Tinker.

Lily is survived by her children: Wendy (Richard) Baierl of Wisconsin Rapids and Ricky (Sally) Roehl of Plainfield; grandchildren: Brooke Baierl of Wisconsin Rapids, Chad (Maria) Roehl of Coloma, and William Roehl of Hancock; step-grandchildren: Richard Hoople and James (Terri) Hoople, both of Wautoma, Jenny (Kurt) Jepson of Wisconsin Rapids, Jill (Phil) Keenlance of Stevens Point, and Jessie (Pete) Dunbar of Venice Beach, FL; great-grandchildren: Jax Baierl, Emma and Loren Roehl, and Jason, Kiara, JJ, Cyrus, Krytos, and Leland Hoople. She is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie King.

Due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved