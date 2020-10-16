Lily J. RoehlWisconsin Rapids - Lily Jane Roehl, age 84, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids.Lily was born October 23, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI to Minnie King.She worked as a cook at various area restaurants, at Midwest Farms, at Hotel Hancock, and at Ore-Ida for over 15 years until her retirement.Lily was an excellent cook and made the best ribs and meatloaf. She loved throwing parties for her family, camping, and taking road trips. Everyone was always welcome at her house (the more the merrier for her!) She enjoyed meeting friends out at Ponderosa Pines and Wagon Wheel a couple times a week. She loved sitting outside in her daughter's backyard, having drinks, and letting her granddaughter cut her hair while watching the hummingbirds.Lily always had a smile on her face. She had a special talent for crocheting and made beautiful afghans. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She loved animals, especially her beloved cat, Tinker.Lily is survived by her children: Wendy (Richard) Baierl of Wisconsin Rapids and Ricky (Sally) Roehl of Plainfield; grandchildren: Brooke Baierl of Wisconsin Rapids, Chad (Maria) Roehl of Coloma, and William Roehl of Hancock; step-grandchildren: Richard Hoople and James (Terri) Hoople, both of Wautoma, Jenny (Kurt) Jepson of Wisconsin Rapids, Jill (Phil) Keenlance of Stevens Point, and Jessie (Pete) Dunbar of Venice Beach, FL; great-grandchildren: Jax Baierl, Emma and Loren Roehl, and Jason, Kiara, JJ, Cyrus, Krytos, and Leland Hoople. She is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie King.Due to health and safety concerns with COVID-19, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society.