Linda L. Windsor
Wisconsin Rapids - Linda L. Windsor, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30 AM Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church on Monday from 10:00-11:30 AM. Entombment will take place in Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Linda was born May 17, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to William and Elizabeth (Warner) Windsor. She was employed at Riverview Hospital for 40 years retiring in March 2009. Linda enjoyed bowling, baking, cooking, traveling, doing puzzles, reading, watching the Green Bay Packers, spending time with her family and loved her cats.
Linda is survived by one daughter, Mary (Daniel) Murray, one granddaughter, Madeline Kurtovich; step-granddaughter Anastasia Murray, four brothers, William Windsor, Edward Windsor, Richard (Cindy) Windsor and Mark (Julie) Windsor; and two sisters, Rhonda (Pat) Romanski, Blanche Dove and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents William and Elizabeth Windsor, sister Sharon Sikora and brother-in-laws, Gary Dove, Al Sikora and niece Holly Hurtado.
Memorials can be designated to the Myasthenia Gravis Association.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ascension Home Hospice, Wisconsin Rapids Care Center, Aspirus Riverview Hospital and the many volunteers who helped care for Linda.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019