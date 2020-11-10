Linda Lee Freiberg



Rogers, AR - Linda Lee Freiberg, 72, died Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 surrounded by family at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, AR. Born in Waukesha, WI to Bernard and Bertille Lee, 1948; graduated Assumption High School 1966; and married David C Freiberg November 1973.



Survived by 5 siblings, 2 children, 5 grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and lifelong friends.



Known for her remarkable sense of humor, voracious appetite for reading, beautiful eyes, and incomparable love for her family.



A Memorial Celebration of Life to occur in Wisconsin Rapids Summer 2021, date pending. All are welcome.



Linda's children Teresa (Bill) Conroy and Flint (Hillary) Freiberg can be reached at 2732 W White Oak Drive Rogers, AR 72758.



In Liew of flowers, donations would be welcome to set up future funds for the four minor grandchildren as was Linda's greatest desire.



The Legend and His Lady Have Been Reunited.









