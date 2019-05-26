Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. (Olsen) Bade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda M. (Olsen) Bade Obituary
Linda M. (Olsen) Bade, age 66, formerly of Rudolph, passed away on May 8, 2019. Linda was laid to rest at Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minnesota with full military honors. Survived by husband Kenneth; children William, Gerald, Kenndy (Kirk), Kathleen (Craig), Thomas, Calvin, Alexander, GraceRee, Abraham, Adlai, Lafayette; 5 grandchildren and 5 step-grandchildren; sisters, Kathy and Annie and her 3 cherished beagles. Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Minnesota. A go fund me account has been set up to honor Linda with a memorial at https://www. gofundme.com/linda-m-bade-memorial-fund.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.