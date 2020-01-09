Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Schladweiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mae Schladweiler


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Mae Schladweiler Obituary
Linda Mae Schladweiler

Wisconsin Rapids - Linda Mae Schladweiler, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Linda was born July 24, 1951, in Wisconsin Rapids to Ambrose and Alberta (Abler) Schladweiler. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. Linda worked alongside her mom as a housekeeper at the cottage for Gross Common Carriers for many years. She was later employed by ODC, where she made many friends, until the time of her retirement.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was always ready to have a good time with a story to tell. She never forgot a face and loved stopping to chat whenever she saw anyone she knew. Eating out was one of her favorite things to do, along with listening to music, coloring, and shopping. She loved a good garage sale - just so she could expand her purse collection!

Linda will be remembered for her outgoing personality and witty comebacks.

Linda is survived by her nephews, Brad (Rhonda) Vilbaum and Kevin (Karen) Whipple; her nieces, Wendy (Brian) Young, Amy (Greg) Hartjes, Michelle (Steve) Eckelberry, and Heidi and Sara Schladweiler; her great nieces and nephews: Brandon, Andrew, Jordan, Caitlyn, Nick, Erin, Brett, Trevor, Josh, Emily, Tyson, Morgan, Taylor, and Cortlyn; she is further survived by her brother-in-law, Dale (Donna) Vilbaum and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Vilbaum and Marilyn Schladweiler; she is further preceded in death by her brother, Robert Schladweiler.

Linda will also be greatly missed by her many friends, including Jodi, June, and Michelle.

The family would like to thank the staff at Second Street for their great care and compassion shown to Linda.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now