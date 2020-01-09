|
|
Linda Mae Schladweiler
Wisconsin Rapids - Linda Mae Schladweiler, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her residence.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Linda was born July 24, 1951, in Wisconsin Rapids to Ambrose and Alberta (Abler) Schladweiler. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972. Linda worked alongside her mom as a housekeeper at the cottage for Gross Common Carriers for many years. She was later employed by ODC, where she made many friends, until the time of her retirement.
Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was always ready to have a good time with a story to tell. She never forgot a face and loved stopping to chat whenever she saw anyone she knew. Eating out was one of her favorite things to do, along with listening to music, coloring, and shopping. She loved a good garage sale - just so she could expand her purse collection!
Linda will be remembered for her outgoing personality and witty comebacks.
Linda is survived by her nephews, Brad (Rhonda) Vilbaum and Kevin (Karen) Whipple; her nieces, Wendy (Brian) Young, Amy (Greg) Hartjes, Michelle (Steve) Eckelberry, and Heidi and Sara Schladweiler; her great nieces and nephews: Brandon, Andrew, Jordan, Caitlyn, Nick, Erin, Brett, Trevor, Josh, Emily, Tyson, Morgan, Taylor, and Cortlyn; she is further survived by her brother-in-law, Dale (Donna) Vilbaum and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Joan Vilbaum and Marilyn Schladweiler; she is further preceded in death by her brother, Robert Schladweiler.
Linda will also be greatly missed by her many friends, including Jodi, June, and Michelle.
The family would like to thank the staff at Second Street for their great care and compassion shown to Linda.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020