Lloyd A. Wolfe



Nekoosa - Lloyd A. Wolfe, age 91, of Nekoosa died Thursday January 24, 2019 at Hilltop Alpine Terrace Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.



A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM at the Nekoosa Area Senior Community Center (416 Crestview Lane in Nekoosa). Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Lloyd was born February 22, 1927 on the family farm near Fountain City to Joseph and Leoba (Patzner) Wolfe. He graduated from Fountain City High School in 1945. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948 and was recalled to the Marine Corps during the Korean War. Lloyd went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from UW River Falls in 1953. He married Jeanne Cashen on August 6, 1955.



Throughout his life He held several positions, but cranberries were his love. Lloyd had several marshes throughout his life and was always happiest being busy on the marsh. Fishing, hunting and traveling were his favorite past times.



He is survived by his children William Wolfe, Debra Wolfe (friend Al), Robert Wolfe (Susan) and Stephen Wolfe (Michael) seven grandchildren Rachel (Brodie), Joshua (Christina), Mark (Bethany), Hannah, Nathan, Sarah (Anthony) and Eric; 12 great grandchildren; one brother Marvin (Phyllis) Wolfe three sisters in law Marjorie, Phyllis and Grace, and special friend Jean Zerby.



Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; former wife Jeanne; five brothers Anthony (Frances), Clarence, Norbert (Doris), Linus and Gerard and two sisters Dorothy (Pete) Ruben and Marlene (Robert) Gamoke.



The Wolfe Family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Alpine Terrace and Aspirus Hospice for all their kindness. He is loved and will be deeply missed. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary