Lois B. Mansavage



Wisconsin Rapids - Lois B. Mansavage, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away at home on September 11, 2020, with her children by her side. One of Lois' last requests was for a simple notice of her death, so here it goes:



Lois was born to Grant and Lydia (Clarstrom) Jacobs in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 25, 1928. She grew up in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946.



Survivors include her daughter, Jean Mansavage (Blair Semple) of Potomac Falls, Virginia; and sons, Jeff (Tatiana) of Wasilla, Alaska; Jere (Judy) Mansavage of Lanark; and Jack Mansavage of Wisconsin Rapids, who was privileged to share her company for the last 15 years. Lois also loved her four grandchildren, Mark, Paul, Herbie, and Madeline; and special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Emil; son, Jim; infant granddaughter, Briana; sisters, Madelone, LaVonne, and Marilyn; and brothers, Grant ("Bud") and Donn.



Lois did not want a funeral service. Instead, there will be celebration of her life when it is again safe to gather, hopefully Memorial Day Weekend, 2021. If you wish to honor Lois with a donation, she requested any memorials be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society.



"Silently one by one, in the infinite meadows of heaven,



Blossomed the lovely stars, the forget-me-nots of the angels."



Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie



May the light of the heavens bring you comfort.









