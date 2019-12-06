|
Lois Bathke
Wisconsin Rapids - Lois G. Bathke, age 86, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Park Manor in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Robert Schaller will officiate. Visitation will be held at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Thursday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Entombment in Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Lois was born June 23, 1933 in Rudolph, WI to Anthony and Anna (Joosten) Johnson. She married Herbert Bathke Jr. on September 18, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2010. Lois was a homemaker. She enjoyed darts, was a member of TOPS and always loved her time with her family.
Lois is survived by three children, Joy (Bruce) Kuhn of Phillips, WI, Greg "Sheds" (Joan) Bathke of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Toni (Jim) Hughes of Park Falls, WI; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerome (Darlene) Johnson of Nekoosa, WI.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Herbert and 8 brothers and sisters.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019