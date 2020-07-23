1/1
Lois F. Newman
Lois F. Newman

Nekoosa - Lois F. Newman, age 91, of Nekoosa, passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lois was born September 3, 1928 in Wauwatosa, WI to Frank and Mable (Grytbak) Newman. She was a stenographer at Nekoosa Corporation for 42 years, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Lutheran Woman's Missionary league, Bethlehem Alter Guild, Sons of Norway and AARP. She enjoyed reading and traveling.

She is survived by two nephews Frank (Ruby) Newman of Windsor, CA and Harold "Buck" (Dianna) Newman of Grants Pass, OR and by her niece Nancy Hughes of Sanoma, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Harold Newman.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
