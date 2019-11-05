Services
1925 - 2019
Lois J. Fielgel

Wisconsin Rapids - Lois J. Fiegel, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Private funeral services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Lois was born September 26, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN. She married John Fiegel Sr. on May 8 1948 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2001.

Lois was a great cook and always had a big garden with vegetables and fruits that she canned.

Lois is survived by three sons, John "Jack" Fiegel of Davenport, IA, Rodney Fiegel of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Scott (Mary) Fiegel of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; five grandchildren, Travis, Tracy, Brent, Trevor and Jacob; 3 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mary Kaja of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brother-in-law, Roy (Bev) Fiegel of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and many nieces and nephews, including nieces, Mary and Sharon (Dan).

Lois was preceded in death by her husband John; three sons, Barry, Douglas and Bradley; daughter-in-law, Sue Ann Fiegel and sister, Lynette and her husband, Charles
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
