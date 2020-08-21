Lois J. FurgasonPort Edwards - Lois J. Furgason, age 92, of Port Edwards, passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 at Brookdale of Stevens Point Assisted Living.There will be no service or visitation. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Lois was born May 1, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA to George and Jane Proffitt. She married Robert Furgason November 26, 1955 in Pittsburgh. He died January 14, 2013.Lois is survived by four children Jane Furgason, Les Furgason, Scott (Deborah) Furgason and David (Eva) Furgason and by her four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Dottie Padone and brother Les Proffitt.