Lois M. Monson



Wisconsin Rapids - Lois M. Monson, age 100, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home, Port Edwards, WI.



Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Port Edwards, WI, Rev. David Guse will officiate. Visitation will be at the United Methodist Church in Port Edwards from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday. Burial will be at a later date in the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.



Lois was born May 30, 1918 in Ashland, WI to Ernest and Emma (Stever) Serles. She married George A. Monson on September 6, 1939 in Wausau, WI. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1980.



Lois was a homemaker who enjoyed knitting, ceramics, gardening and reading. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Port Edwards since 1945 and was a 70 year member of both the Order of Eastern Star #172 and the Faith White Shrine.



Lois is survived by two daughters, Susan (Carl) Wyckstrom and Sally (Patrick) Murphy; three grandchildren, Jason (Tina) Kohlbeck, Jonathon (Kristen) Laundrie and Kathryn (Clayton) Murphy; and six great grandchildren, Jordan Kohlbeck, Dylan Kohlbeck, Maria Laundrie, Vanessa Laundrie, Macie Kohlbeck and Britney (Nick) Woyak, nieces and nephews, Patricia Kolbe Gallager, John Kolbe, Norman Monson Jr, Kristina Monson and Kristopher Monson.



Memorials can be designated to the Port Edwards United Methodist Church or to the Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.